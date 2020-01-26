Kenneth ‘Butch' Lewis Sr.

(1946-2020)
WATERLOO – Kenneth “Ken” Lewis Sr., 73, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 24, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
He was born Aug. 24, 1946, in Warsaw, Ill., son of Edward “Dude” and Bertha Vannest Lewis. He married Laura L. Niedert on Oct. 12, 1963, in Hamilton, Ill.
Ken was employed with Black Hawk Plumbing, Leo Rooff Construction, and was a partner with Dale Thompson in several business ventures. He was a supporter of the Midwest Grease Kings C.C.
Survivors: his wife; five sons, Kenneth (Gail) Lewis Jr. of Reinbeck, Keith Lewis of Waterloo, Kendall Lewis of Waterloo, Kip (Brandi) Lewis of Waterloo, and Jason Lewis of Waterloo; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lena Hurt of Pontiac, Ill.
Preceded in death by: a son, Shane Lewis; a great-grandson, Daxten Lewis; three brothers, Charles “Walker,” Harry “Pud,” and Albert “DI” Lewis; and seven sisters, Nellie May Corbin, Mary Belle Lewis, Margaret White, Anna Mae Horton, Rose Howe, Ruth Crabtree, and Kathrine Rinnels
Services: Private family services will occur.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
