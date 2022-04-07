 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenneth Ackerman

  • 0

ACKLEY-Kenneth Ackerman, of Ackley, passed away April 5th. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 8, at the Washington Reformed Church. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.

Kenneth was born December 16, 1935 to Dick and Caroline (Kreimeyer) Ackerman.

On November 16, 1960, Kenneth married Gertrude Ulfers in the Washington Reformed Church.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Gertrude of Ackley, son Dawson (Gwen) Ackerman of Stout, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert, sisters Dorothy and Darlene and a half-brother Bert Garrells.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Lose yourself in the top workout songs of all time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News