(1954-2020)

READLYN — Kenneth Ardray Gardner III, 65, of Readlyn, died Friday, Feb. 7, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born on June 21, 1954, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Kenneth Ardray Gardner II and Arlene Damm.

Ken served in the U.S. Army, 1971-1972, during the Vietnam War. He was a machinist at Viking Pump for 30 years. retiring in 2009, and was a member of International Association of Machinists Local No. 1728.

Survived by: his sons, Travis (Acasia) Gardner and Mitch (Emily) Gardner, both of Waterloo; a daughter, Katy (Joe) Ricklefs of Cedar Rapids; a stepdaughter, Patricia Mitchell of Waterloo; grandchildren, Kennedy Ricklefs, Connor Ricklefs, Marley Gardner, Brielle Gardner, Brynleigh Carlson and Kenneth A. Gardner V; stepgrandchildren, Kelsie Mitchell and Jacob O’Connell; a brother, Woodrow Gardner of Waterloo; and three stepsiblings.

Preceded in death by: his parents; stepfather, Otto Mueller; and a son, Kenneth Ardray Gardner IV.

Celebration of Life: from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Rivers Edge Christian Church, Waterloo, with military rites by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and Waterloo AMVETS Post 19.