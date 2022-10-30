July 18, 2022-October 22, 2022

Kennedy Rae Sayles, beloved daughter of Mark Anthony Sayles and Karissa Foust, was called home to Heaven on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Left on Earth to cherish her memory are her parents; maternal grandmother, Karla Foust of Dike; paternal grandparents, Quenn Grier of Waterloo and Mark Anthony Lee of Des Moines; maternal great-grandparents, Don and Letha Petersen of Cedar Falls; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Waiting to greet Kennedy in Heaven was her maternal grandfather, Lloyd Foust, and biological grandmother, Heather Kilpatrick.

A private family memorial service was held Saturday, October 29th.

Memorials may be directed to the Fredsville Lutheran Church memorial fund or to the family for later designation.

