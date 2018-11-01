GILBERTVILLE — Kennedy Constance Frost, 4 months old, of Gilbertville, died unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 29.
She was born June 21, 2018, in Waterloo, daughter of Eric Ronald Frost and Rachael Lee Bruno.
With her family, she was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, and the Catholic Order of Foresters.
Survived by: her parents of Gilbertville; two brothers at home, Kashus Frost and Jaycen Frost; paternal grandparents, Ronald (Mary) Frost of Gilbertville and Sharon (Allan) Brockway of Evansdale; maternal grandparents, Michael Bruno and Barbara (Richard Gorman) Bruno, all of Waterloo; paternal great-grandparents, James McMahon of Raymond and Dorothea Brockway of West Union; her uncles and aunts, Cory (Melissa) Frost of Tiffin, Josh Hanesford, Shanda (Kerry) Armstrong, Tiffanie Bruno and Sara (Justin Koopman) Bruno, all of Waterloo; and many cousins.
Preceded in death by: her maternal grandmother, Denise Bruno; paternal great-grandparents, Leander and Magdalen Frost, Constance McMahon, Glenn and Ruth Holbrook and Raymond Brockway; maternal great-grandparents, Robert Bruno, Beatrice Hill, Donald Sr. and Delores Hanesford.
Services: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial in Sancta Maria Catholic Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a 5 p.m. parish vigil service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the church and Bosco Catholic Schools System.
Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Kennedy was always happy and would smile at everyone. She was loved by many, and she touched so many lives in her short time with us.
