Kendall C. Truax

PARKERSBURG — Kendall Craig Truax, 76, of Parkersburg, died Sunday, June 7, at home of natural causes.

He was born July 8, 1943, in Waverly, the son of Vern and Iva (Hart) Truax. He married Linda Pohlson on Feb. 12, 1966, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ottumwa.

Kendall graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1961 and worked on the family farm with his father. He later worked for Ingalls Insurance and Truax Insurance in Parkersburg, retiring several years ago.

Survivors: his wife: three children, Kelly Truax of Cedar Rapids, Kevin (Amy) Truax of Parkersburg and Katy (Jim) O’Shea of Oak Lawn, Ill.; five grandchildren, Kiersten Truax, Grant Truax, Nora O’Shea, Jimmy O’Shea and Bridget O’Shea.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at the Truax family farm in rural Parkersburg, with burial at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg.

Memorials: to the family.

Kendall had a lifelong love of hunting; he loved to go hunting with friends and family. One of his greatest adventures was traveling to South Africa to hunt on safari. He also loved working with horses and dogs. Kendall’s greatest joy was spending time with his family.

