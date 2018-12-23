Urbandale — Ken Charles Smith, 73, of Urbandale, died on December 15, 2018 at the Senior Suites in Urbandale.
Ken was born on December 27, 1944 in Vinton to Lester and Clara (Burmeister) Smith. Ken was a graduate of Gates College in Waterloo. He was a retired Certified Public Accountant and practiced in Waterloo for many years.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Janis; sons, Kevin C. Smith and Todd Smith of Ames; sister, Doris Wilken (Darrel) of Cedar Falls; and grandchildren, Seth Smith of West Des Moines and Ashley Gettinger of Des Moines.
Inurnment will be 1 pm, Thursday, December 27 at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines. Please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com to leave online condolences for the family.
