March 19, 2023

CLARKSVILLE-Kelvin “Kelly” William Nordman, age 60, of Clarksville, Iowa, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa, of complications of a short cancer illness.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the St. John Lutheran Church with burial at Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville, and one hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.