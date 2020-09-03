Kelly Mahncke, 63, of Elk Run Heights, died Monday, August 31, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. He was born March 23, 1957 in Waterloo, to Norman and Shirley Singleton Mahncke. Kelly attended St. Louis Park High School in Minneapolis and graduated from South Tama County High School in 1974; and later obtained an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Hamilton College in Cedar Falls. He started out as a roofer and ended his working career in transportation following in his father’s footsteps. Kelly spent over 34 years with his lifelong companion Lori Litterer, whom he loved deeply. He was an avid Harley-Davidson rider. As a young man he played hockey during his time at St. Louis Park High School; and later became a devoted hockey dad. He recently was promoted to his highest honor, becoming a Grandpa.