WATERLOO — Kelly Lynn Faley, 58, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born March 27, 1960, in Waterloo, daughter of Kenneth and Sharon (Winkey) White. On March 29, 2005, she married Steve Faley in Waterloo.
She graduated from West High in 1978. She worked in customer service for several businesses in the Waterloo area for more than 40 years.
Survived by: her husband; her mother; her three children, Heather (Matt) Jessen and their son, Lucas, Adam (Theresa) Larson and their children, Nathan, Savannah, and Chase, and Theresa’s children, Carter and Cylan, and Randi Kay (Nick) Woodson and their children Jada, Kendra and Kane; and a sister, Kristen (Andrew) Lovitt.
Preceded in death by: her father; and her grandparents.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, preceded by an hour of visitation.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
