July 16, 1968—July 25, 2023

Kelly Kay Folkerts, of Richmond, TX, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer under the care of UnityPoint Hospice.

Kelly Kay Shippy was born on July 16, 1968, in Waterloo, the only child of Gary and Carol (Richey) Shippy. Kelly graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1987. Kelly attended Waterson College, in California, earning her medical assistant certificate. She briefly worked in California before returning to Iowa, where she took nursing classes at Hawkeye Community College. She married Eric Folkerts on April 16, 1994, in Reinbeck.

In 1998, Kelly worked as a paraprofessional at Cinco Ranch High School in Katy, TX. In 2007, Kelly worked as a medical assistant instructor in Atchison, KS. They moved back to Texas in 2011 settling in Richmond, TX. Kelly most recently worked at San Jacinto Community College as a medical assistant instructor.

Kelly had a great love for family, and her children. Kelly had a very funny personality. She was thoughtful and often put others before herself. She loved to dance and sing along to the radio. Her favorite baseball teams were the Cubs and Astros. She enjoyed reading horror and mystery books and watching crime shows and Hallmark movies.

Survived by: husband, Eric; son, Jacob Folkerts, Cedar Falls; daughter, Taylor Folkerts (Jacob Schwab), San Diego, CA; parents, Gary and Carol Shippy, Sumner; parents-in-law, Darrell and Elaine Folkerts of Dike; brothers- and sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, her best friend, Michele Wetzel. Preceded by: maternal and paternal grandparents.

Memorial Services 10:00am, Friday, July 28, 2023, Locke at Tower Park. A private burial with immediate family will be at Wadena Cemetery. Memorials to family or SIRE Therapeutic Horsemanship. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com for the full obituary.