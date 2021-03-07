 Skip to main content
Kelly Jo (Luchtenburg) Lester
FORT WORTH-Kelly Jo (Luchtenburg) Lester of Fort Worth, Texas formally from Allison, Iowa passed away unexpectedly on February 16th 2021 from complications from surgery. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.

