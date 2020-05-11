Kelly J. Arjes

(1975-2020)
PARKERSBURG -- Kelly Joan Arjes, 44, of Parkersburg, died at home Saturday, May 9, of breast cancer.
She was born Sept. 19, 1975, in Waterloo, daughter of Kenneth Douglas and Judith Lynn (Buls) Arjes. Kelly graduated from Dike-New Hartford High School in Dike in 1994. She attended LaJames College in Cedar Falls for massage therapy. Kelly was formerly employed at Cedar Valley Community Support Services in Waterloo, but spent most of her career self-employed doing painting, cleaning, farmhand, babysitting and working with the elderly.
Kelly was a past member of United Church of Christ in Allison.
Survivors: a daughter, Shelby Sandoval of Parkersburg; her parents of Parkersburg; a sister, Kate Graham of Parkersburg; a maternal grandmother, Mary Lou McWilliams of Allison; two nephews, Austin (Kayla) Graham of Great Falls, Mont., and Caleb Graham of Parkersburg; a great-nephew, Jason Nuckolls; and a special friend, Jason Brocka of Parkersburg.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Thomas Arjes; a maternal grandfather, Armin Buls; and paternal grandparents, Kermit and Annetta Arjes.
Services: To honor Kelly's wishes the family has chosen cremation for Kelly. The family will hold a memorial service at a later time. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com.
She loved being outdoors and in nature. She enjoyed horseback riding, four-wheeling, camping and spending time with her daughter and her dog, Missy. Kelly was very creative in all aspects of her life.
