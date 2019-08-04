(1977-2019)
WATERLOO — Kelly D. Panther, 41, of Waterloo, died Sunday, July 28, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 20, 1977, in Iowa City, daughter of Patricia Whitlatch.
Kelly worked as a customer service representative for several businesses in the Cedar Valley.
Survived by: her mother of Waterloo; and two brothers, Josh (Karilee) Whitlatch of Oregon and Davonius Reed of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her brother, Brian Panther; her stepfather, William Whitlatch; and her maternal grandparents, Bill and Audrey Panther.
Celebration of Life: will be held at a later date. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
