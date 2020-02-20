Kellie Leasure

Kellie Lynn (Sherriff) Leasure passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020, at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul, Minnesota. A beloved wife, loving mother, supportive sister, and treasured friend, she was known by all as the “Warrior Princess” for her heroic 7-year battle with Stage 4 breast cancer.

Kellie was born January 14, 1970, in Burlington, Vermont. After graduating from Emerson College in Boston, she moved to Denver, Colorado where she worked as a media consultant.

There, Kellie she met and married Chris Leasure. Together they had four beautiful children. They lived in Cedar Falls, Iowa for 10 years before moving to Rochester, MN in 2018 to be near Mayo Clinic.

Kellie leaves behind her husband of 25 years, Chris; children, Christopher, Annabel, Elise and Chelsea; sister, Kim Grimes (Patrick); mother-in-law, Barbara Leasure, sisters-in-law, Jen Leasure (Tim Creamer) and Tracy Swanson (Mark), and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Kellie's life will be 3 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7401 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in Kellie's honor may be made to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 St Anthony Ave, St Paul, MN 55104.

