Kellie Jean Kopplin

August 7, 1958-May 19, 2022

Kellie Jean Kopplin, 63, of Oelwein, formerly of Evansdale, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her home. She was born August 7, 1958, in Waterloo, the daughter of Ronald and Patricia Black Gulsvig.

She married Harold “Harry” Wiese on November 19, 1999, in Waterloo, he preceded her in death on June 22, 2008.

Kellie owned and operated R-Place Bar in Evansdale with her husband Harry for four years.

She enjoyed quilting, decorating, sewing, cooking, and especially spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her memories are two sons, Jimmie (Brittney) Fox of Cedar Falls, Jeremy West of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Madison and Brooklyn Fox, Devon and Elijah West, Haley Andersen, Yzabella Morely, four brothers, her twin, Tim (Anna) Gulsvig of MN, Dan Bebee of Hudson, Merrit Michael (Deb) Bebout of MN, and Tori Gulsvig of Evansdale.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Harry; a son, Paul West; and a grandson, Cole Fox in infancy.

Kellie's wishes were to have no services or visitation. Private inurnment will be held in the Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials: may be directed to her family.

Locke on 4th, 1519 W. 4th St. Waterloo, Iowa 50702 is in charge of arrangements 319-233-6138.