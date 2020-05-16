Kelli M. Hunter

(1957-2020)
Kelli Marie Hunter, 63, Green Bay, WI, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home. She was born January 17, 1957, in St. Paul, MN, daughter to the late Joseph and Betty Joan (Barnett) Keefe. Kelli graduated from Columbus Catholic High School in 1975. She married Michael Hunter on March 2, 1999, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA.
Kelli worked for Humana in Green Bay for 26 years. During that time, she volunteered to work with underprivileged kids through Junior Achievement. Raising her daughter and helping raise her 3 grandkids was a remarkable achievement. Kelli enjoyed reading, movies, music and meeting new people.
Survivors include her husband, Michael, Green Bay; brother, Shawn (Karen) Keefe, Waterloo, Iowa; daughter, Katie Wauters, Green Bay; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild.
Due to the coronavirus, memorial service is pending. Online condolences may be expressed at www.simplycremationgb.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.