Kelli M. Hunter

(1957-2020)

Kelli Marie Hunter, 63, Green Bay, WI, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home. She was born January 17, 1957, in St. Paul, MN, daughter to the late Joseph and Betty Joan (Barnett) Keefe. Kelli graduated from Columbus Catholic High School in 1975. She married Michael Hunter on March 2, 1999, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA.

Kelli worked for Humana in Green Bay for 26 years. During that time, she volunteered to work with underprivileged kids through Junior Achievement. Raising her daughter and helping raise her 3 grandkids was a remarkable achievement. Kelli enjoyed reading, movies, music and meeting new people.

Survivors include her husband, Michael, Green Bay; brother, Shawn (Karen) Keefe, Waterloo, Iowa; daughter, Katie Wauters, Green Bay; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild.

Due to the coronavirus, memorial service is pending. Online condolences may be expressed at www.simplycremationgb.com.

