January 31, 1960-October 19, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Kelli Jo Butler, 62, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on January 31, 1960, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of John and Bonnie (Hurd) Osgood. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1978. She worked a clerical position at Christie Door Company, and was a shipping and receiving supervisor for the Home Shopping Network. On October 12, 1979, she was united in marriage to James Butler at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, quilt-making, and camping. She also loved her dog, Wrigley.
Kelli is survived by her husband; daughters, Kori Evans of Waverly and Katie Pint Butler of Dunkerton; grandchildren: Jaylin and Jace Pint, Piper Evans, Klay Harris, and Jayce Wright; and sister, Kristi (Steve) Butikofer of Waterloo.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A gathering of family and friends will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Hospice Compassus. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
