Kelli Jo Butler

She was born on January 31, 1960, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of John and Bonnie (Hurd) Osgood. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1978. She worked a clerical position at Christie Door Company, and was a shipping and receiving supervisor for the Home Shopping Network. On October 12, 1979, she was united in marriage to James Butler at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, quilt-making, and camping. She also loved her dog, Wrigley.