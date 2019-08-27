Keith W. Morgan

(1939-2019)
HAWKEYE — Keith Wayne Morgan, 79, of Strawberry Point, formerly of Hawkeye, died Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester.
He was born Dec. 25, 1939, at Hawkeye, son of James and Bernice Mitchell Morgan.
Keith graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1958 and entered the U.S. Navy, where he served for 20-plus years. He served in Vietnam where he earned many commendations including the National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal w/ 2 Bronze Stars; the Vietnam Campaign Medal w/ device; and the Navy Unit Commendation. He later returned to the Hawkeye area and partnered with his cousin on his grandparents’ farm.
Survived by: several cousins.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Hawkeye, with inurnment at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be provided at the funeral home by Arnold-Rogers Post No. 312, American Legion of Hawkeye and Thomas E. Woods Post No. 223, American Legion of Sumner following the service. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. before services at the funeral home.
Following his Naval career, he traveled the country playing golf and bowling. His goal was to play golf in every state capitol, and he only had one left. He also had a tremendous collection of pop songs from the early 1900s on.
