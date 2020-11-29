Keith W. Brown

August 2, 1938 - November 24, 2020

Cedar Falls – Keith W. Brown, 82, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born August 2, 1938 in Waterloo, son of Ray K. and Nell (Fyock) Brown. Keith graduated from Plainfield High School in 1956. He married Nancy Ann Price on August 19, 1961 in Belton, Missouri. He served in the United States Air Force.

Keith worked as a Machinist/Welder at John Deere for 38 years, retiring in 2003. He was a member of Trinity Bible Church, Cedar Falls, where he taught Sunday School for several years.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Cedar Falls; three children: Kevin Brown of Cedar Falls, Kay (Richard) Taylor of High Point, NC, and Ken (Annette) Brown of Oklahoma City, OK; five grandchildren: Jessica, Kristen and Rachel Taylor; Collin and Jared Brown; and sister: Lydia (Brook) Brown-Trout of Glendale, CA.

Keith is preceded in death by his brother: Irvin C. Brown.

Funeral Services 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Trinity Bible Church, 125 Orchard Dr., Cedar Falls.