April 22, 1960—July 20, 2023

WAVERLY—Keith Vincent Miller, 63, of Waverly, Iowa passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at his home after battling Neuroendocrine Carcinoma Cancer. He was surrounded by his family.

Keith was born on April 22, 1960, the son of Wallace and Marlene (Tegtmeier) Miller at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, IA. He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School of Waverly, IA in 1979. After high school he started his plumbing career with Waverly Plumbing & Heating, Waverly until entering the United States Army in November 1984. He was honorably discharged in 1988. During his service he was stationed at Fort Polk, LA. After his service he continued his plumbing career with Crystal Heating, Plumbing, Excavating, Waverly. He worked there for 18 years before taking a job with Mick Gage Plumbing & Heating, New Hampton for 3 years then Page Heating and Air, Tripoli for 4 years. He returned to Crystal Heating, Plumbing & Excavating in 2014 until his health condition made it impossible to work. He was proud to have worked for them for a total of 27 years.

He was a long time member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Western Douglas in rural Plainfield, IA. During his time there he served as Deacon and He married the love of his life, Amanda Draper, on May 21, 2005. They raised their family in Tripoli, IA. For several years he was on pool and bowling leagues. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family camping, fishing, hunting, and playing Schafkopf.Keith is survived by his wife, Amanda of Waverly; five children, Kevin Miller-Dramstad, Dalton, Alizah and Nico Miller, all of Waverly, IA, and Tristan Anderson currently stationed in Japan for the United States Marines; four grandchildren, Marley Dramstad, Michael and Kyle Jacobson and Brenden Hill; a sister, Jeanette (Bruce) Long of Mason City, IA, and two brothers, Gene (Carla) Miller and Donald (Sandy) Miller, both of Waverly, IA.He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Travis Rasing; paternal grandparents, Harold & Lenora Miller; maternal grandparents, Howard and Leona Tegtmeier; and nephews Jeremiah Miller and Aaron Miller.

Public visitation will be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly on Tuesday, July 25th from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and one hour prior to funeral service at the church. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Western Douglas, rural Plainfield. Military honors will be held following services at the church by the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard. Per Keith’s request, his body will be donated for science to the University of Iowa. He will then be cremated and returned to the family. Memorials may be directed to Keith’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187