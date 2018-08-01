Keith Sallis

(1964-2018)
WATERLOO — Keith Darnell Sallis, 54, of Waterloo, died Sunday, July 29, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital of natural causes.
He was born June 27, 1964, in Waterloo, son of Bernita Louise Sallis and Howard Sanders.
Keith lived in Minnesota from 1987-2007, when he moved back to Waterloo. He was a truck driver.
Survived by: two sons, Dearl and Sean; and siblings, Larry (Barb) Sallis, Terry (Karen) Sallis, Kirk (Regina) Sallis, Tuana Louise Hart, Tyrone (Beverly) Sallis, Joyce (Rob) Montgomery, Robert Bradford, Calvin Bradford and Larry Redmond.
Preceded in death by: his maternal and paternal grandparents; his parents; brothers, Maurice Edward Sallis, Morris Rydell Cosby and Michael Scott Sallis; sisters, Debbie Beatrice Sallis and Eula Sallis; and a niece, Temeka Sallis.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at Payne AME Church on Mobile Street. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Faith Temple, 234 S. Hackett.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 325 Norris Court, Waterloo, where they will receive friends.
Keith “Darnell” was known for his conversation and his love for family. Wrestling was a passion of his. Capping this off was his 1983 126 lb. state championship title, part of East High’s last state championship. He was the only state winner on the team.
