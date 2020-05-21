× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1944-2020)

GLADBROOK -- Keith R Alberts, 76, formerly of Mason City, died Wednesday, May 20, at Westbrook Acres Nursing Home in Gladbrook.

He was born March 4, 1944, in Grundy Center, son of Howard and Gladys (Eilers) Bowers. He graduated from Dike High School in 1963. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a hospital corpsman, achieving the rank of HM3. He then graduated from Iowa Teachers College. Keith started his career at Jefferson Elementary, later Monroe Junior High, and lastly, finished his career teaching at John Adams Middle School in Mason City. In retirement, he substitute taught.

Survivors: nieces, Angie (Tony) Norton, Sara (Rob) Heerkes, and Maureen (Justin) Stockdale, all of Dike; a brother-in-law, Glen Nielsen; great-nephews and -nieces, Katelyn (Chase), Madelyn, Izzy, Jenna, Addy, Jacob, Noah and Issac.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother-in-law, Glen Alberts; a brother, Kent; and a sister, Kay Nielsen.

Services: A private inurnment will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Dike on Tuesday, May 26, at 2 p.m. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Dike-Chapel, is handling arrangements.

Keith was a man always “on the go,” and rarely sat; spending most of his time outdoors. He was particular around his house and yard, making sure it was always maintained. He enjoyed playing piano and was always singing. He will be dearly missed by those that knew him.

