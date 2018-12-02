Try 1 month for 99¢
Keith M. Carlson

Keith M. Carlson

(1928-2018)

CEDAR FALLS — Keith M. Carlson, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Nov. 16, at the Cedar Falls Health Care Center.

He was born June 21, 1928, in Boxholm, son of Bert and Fern (Schultz) Carlson. He married Mary E. “Betty” Forney on March 11, 1950, in Waterloo.

He graduated from Fort Dodge High School and attended Iowa Central Junior College. He was employed as an architectural draftsman, designer, specifications writer and worked in sales, inspection and surveying for 41 years, retiring from Stenson, Warm, Grimes, Port, and Schwerdtfeger in 1993.

He was a charter and life member of Beaver Hills Country Club, served as secretary for the National Ostomy Association, president and newsletter editor for the Waterloo Ostomy Chapter and served in the National Guard and Army Reserve for 10 years.

Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Cathy (William) Craig of Cedar Falls and Cindy (Craig) Young of Paraguay; two sons, Curt (Susan) Carlson of Washington and Craig (Sam) Carlson of Indiana; seven grandchildren, Saylar (Tracy) Craig, Mia (Scott) Hagarty, Erika (Sergio) Golasik, Sara (Brian) Freund, Chace Carlson, Creed Carlson and Kenneth Carlson; four great-grandchildren, Kalia Craig, Harrison Craig, Anya Hagarty and Sebastian Freund; and nephew Gregory Carlson.

Preceded in death by: a son, Kent Carlson; a brother, Donavan Carlson; a granddaughter, Keely Craig; and a grandson, Calder Carlson.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, in the community room at Ledges 1 (4125 Autumn Ridge Road, Cedar Falls). Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Keith M. Carlson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments