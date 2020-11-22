Keith L. Young

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; all of his siblings (Gerry, Betty, Kenneth, Lester and Russell); sons Keith A. and Kenneth J. Young and grandson Christopher Hunnicutt.

A special thank you goes out to the Cedar Valley Hospice Nurses Madisen and Missy who took excellent care of him in these last days and also to his neighbors Stacy, Rick, Jan, John and Sharon for stepping in to keep dad company and for listening to all of his jokes and stories when we (kids) were not around.