Keith Spencer

(1939-2019)
WATERLOO -- Keith Louis Spencer, 79, of Oklahoma, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, June 29, in Brownsville, Texas.
He was born on July 4, 1939, in Oklahoma City to William Louis Spencer and Verna Grace Hilderbrand Spencer. He married Carole Moncrief.
Keith graduated from Billings (Okla.) High School in 1957 and from Oklahoma State University with a bachelor's degree, and he later completed his master's degree from Salve Regina University in Newport, R.I. He was employed at the John Deere Product Engineering Center, retiring after 33 years.
Keith served in the Iowa National Guard for 35 years and retired as a colonel. He was raised a Texas Master Mason in 2009 and was a member of the York Rite, Scottish Rite and the Shrine.
Survived by: his wife of 61 years; children, Patti Spencer Davis and John Spencer (Cindy); a sister, Karen Spencer Durkee (Bruce); grandchildren, Kori Renslow and Kimberly Renslow; great-grandchildren, Lekita Kelly, Seth Kelly, Jayden Benedict; three nieces and a nephew; and many friends.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Billings Christian Church in Billings, Okla., with burial at Billings Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, July 5, at Dighton Marler Funeral Home, Perry, Okla.
Memorials: can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, in care of Dighton Marler Funeral Home, 203 Fir, Perry, OK 73077.
Condolences can be left at www.dightonmarler.com.
