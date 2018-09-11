OELWEIN — Keith L. Epp, 61, of Clive, formerly of Oelwein, died Friday, Sept. 7, at Mercy Medical Center.
He was born July 20, 1957, in Henderson, Neb., son of Wendell and Marie (Huebert) Epp.
Keith graduated from Oelwein High School and Iowa State University.
Survived by: his wife, Debra (Svoboda); and his daughter, Grace, both of Clive; and his sister, Lori (Martin) Rich and aunt Dorotha Sundquist, both of Jesup.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Mary Jane Epp and Imogene Morcombe; and father-in-law Joseph Svoboda.
Services: 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Des Moines, with burial at 2 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Church Cemetery, rural Clutier. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at Iles Westover Chapel. A prayer service will follow.
Condolences may be left at www.IlesCares.com.
Keith loved to cook and watch ISU football and basketball games with friends and watch his daughter’s sport activities.
