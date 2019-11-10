(1926-2019)
WATERLOO — Keith Kenneth Crowley, 93, of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, formerly of Waterloo, died Nov. 1 at CelesteCare Horseshoe Bay at Horseshoe Bay.
He was born May 16, 1926, in Des Moines, son of George K. and Lucy Nabor Crowley. He married Rosemary Thompson on Feb. 18, 1946, in Waterloo at St. Mary’s Catholic Church; she died Aug. 16, 1995. He married Marie Thome on Nov. 6, 2002; she died July 24, 2008.
Keith served in the U.S. Navy during World War II (1944-1946) aboard the USS General Leroy Eltinge troop transport ship. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1947. He worked for the Waterloo Fire Department, and after 32 years he retired as captain. Off duty, he drove truck, tilled gardens, and worked for the Soil Conservation Service of Iowa, retiring after 25 years.
Keith had been active in the Moose Lodge and American Legion.
Survivors: three children, Patricia Schoellen (Thomas) of Gilbertville, Michael (Judith) of Burnet, Texas, and Craig (Paula) of Ankeny; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bonnie Wilberding and Mavorette Dettmer; and a brother, Malvern Crowley.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wives; and a sister, Marvel Schmidt.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, followed by military honors. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, both in Waterloo.
Memorials: to Wounded Warrior Project at www.WoundedWarriorProject.org.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
He was a handyman with a never-ending list of projects. He enjoyed tending to his acreage and ponies. His favorite vacation spots were Branson, Mo., the Ozarks, Gulfport, Miss., and Pine Lake, Iowa. Keith was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed.
