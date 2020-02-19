Keith J. Bader

(1932-2020)
DYSART -- Keith John Bader, 87, died Monday, Feb. 17, at Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls.
He was born on Oct. 30, 1932, on the family farm in Bruce Township, Benton County, son of Rudy and Elsie (Hock) Bader. On Sept. 10, 1960, he married Larabeth Ann Folsom at the First Methodist Church in Mason City.
Keith graduated from Geneseo Consolidated High School in 1951. He graduated with a business degree from Iowa State University in 1955 on a ROTC scholarship, and was president of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. He served in the U.S. Navy for three years, worked briefly for Collins Radio Co., Cedar Rapids, before joining his father in farming. He and his wife made their home on his uncle's farm until 1969, when they bought a farm and land one mile east. In 1964, Keith was honored as an Outstanding Young Iowa Farmer. In 1999, Keith and Larabeth moved to Dysart. In 2018, they moved to Western Home Assisted Living.
He was a member of the Geneseo United Methodist Church, serving as treasurer; board member for the Dysart-Geneseo Community Schools, serving as president; and board member for the Tama-Benton Cooperative.
Survived by: his wife; daughters, Kathryn Bader (Patricia Schnedar) of Oakland, Calif., and Karey Bader (Shane Schulte) of Des Moines; son, Kent Bader of Cedar Falls; one grandchild, Chase Schulte; brother, Harold (Marilynn) Bader; and sister, Arlene Sinn.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his first wife, Sharon Grassfield; his mother-in-law and father-in-law; and two brothers-in-law.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Geneseo United Methodist Church, Buckingham, with a meal following the service. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Overton Funeral Home, Dysart.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at overtonfuneralhomes.com/obituaries.
Keith was an early advocate of no-till farming and employed other sustainable practices while running Keith Bader Farms until he was 79 years old. His nephew Michael Sinn continues the family legacy.
