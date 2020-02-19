Keith J. Bader

He was born on Oct. 30, 1932, on the family farm in Bruce Township, Benton County, son of Rudy and Elsie (Hock) Bader. On Sept. 10, 1960, he married Larabeth Ann Folsom at the First Methodist Church in Mason City.

Keith graduated from Geneseo Consolidated High School in 1951. He graduated with a business degree from Iowa State University in 1955 on a ROTC scholarship, and was president of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. He served in the U.S. Navy for three years, worked briefly for Collins Radio Co., Cedar Rapids, before joining his father in farming. He and his wife made their home on his uncle's farm until 1969, when they bought a farm and land one mile east. In 1964, Keith was honored as an Outstanding Young Iowa Farmer. In 1999, Keith and Larabeth moved to Dysart. In 2018, they moved to Western Home Assisted Living.