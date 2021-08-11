 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Keith F. Jirak
0 entries

Keith F. Jirak

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

October 5, 1954-August 7, 2021

Keith Jirak, born 10/5/54 to Rita and Arnold (Bud) Jirak, passed away August 7, 2021. Keith attended UNI where he met his wife Sharon Loecher. He was a proud veteran, and took pride in his time spent teaching machine tool at Dunwoody College of Technology.

Keith is survived by his wife Sharon, children Evan, Ashley, Riane, Shelly and Abbey, siblings Quentin, Debbie, Denise, Doreen, Jeff, Brian, and Fran, many grandchildren. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, sister Shelly, and brother Kevin.

Funeral services for Keith will be held on Friday, August 13, at 11 a.m. at Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids Chapel, Coon Rapids, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior at 10 a.m.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the first Mexican chef to win a Michelin Star

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News