Keith F. Jirak

October 5, 1954-August 7, 2021

Keith Jirak, born 10/5/54 to Rita and Arnold (Bud) Jirak, passed away August 7, 2021. Keith attended UNI where he met his wife Sharon Loecher. He was a proud veteran, and took pride in his time spent teaching machine tool at Dunwoody College of Technology.

Keith is survived by his wife Sharon, children Evan, Ashley, Riane, Shelly and Abbey, siblings Quentin, Debbie, Denise, Doreen, Jeff, Brian, and Fran, many grandchildren. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, sister Shelly, and brother Kevin.

Funeral services for Keith will be held on Friday, August 13, at 11 a.m. at Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids Chapel, Coon Rapids, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior at 10 a.m.