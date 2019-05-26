{{featured_button_text}}
Keith E. Darst

Keith Darst 

(1936-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Keith E. Darst, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, May 20, at Pinnacle Specialty Care.

He was born May 16, 1936, in Harris Township, Ill., son of William Franklin and Minnie Marie (McGrew) Darst. He married Sharon Kay Gates on June 5, 1961, in Cedar Rapids.

He served in the U.S. Army, and was an independent carpet installer for years, prior to owning and operating Big D Distributing. He was a life member of the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and member of Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Survived by: his wife; a son, Kenneth (Sharilyn) Darst of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Cathy Wigant of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his brothers and sisters.

Celebration of Life: will be held later this summer. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

