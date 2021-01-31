 Skip to main content
Keith E. Carter
Keith E. Carter

Keith E. Carter

Keith E. Carter

October 24, 1933-January 16, 2021

Keith E. Carter, 87, of Grundy Center, Iowa, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Creekside in Grundy Center, Iowa.

There will be no public services held at this time. Memorial contributions may be directed in Keith's name to Cedar Valley Hospice care. To send a condolence please visit www.ablesfuneralhomes.com.

