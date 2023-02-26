PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI-Keith C. Coburn, age 66 of Prairie du Chien passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on December 24, 1956 to Dwight Sr. and Mary Jayne (Navarra) Coburn. Keith moved with his family to Waterloo, IA where he grew up. He drove truck for many years for West Side Transport and later for Kurk Trucking Company. After moving to Prairie du Chien he worked for Prairie Beer. Keith met Sharon Frazier in 1992, and in 2000 they purchased, owned, and operated Frazier’s Old Faithful Inn in Prairie du Chien for 22 years, where he enjoyed serving and spending time with his patrons. Keith loved spending time with his family, boating and spending time on the Mississippi River. He also loved airplanes, flying, and collecting Hot Wheels Cars. Keith is survived by his life partner Sharon Frazier; his children Stephanie (Rodney Tracz) Kramer, Chad (Debra Beers) Coburn, and Julie (Daniel) Bradshaw Jr.; his siblings Dwight Coburn Jr. and Lisa (Stuart) Hansen; his grandchildren Ryan (Cory) Schilling, Saige Cauffman, Mena Whaley, Alaura Tracz, Skylahr and James Coburn, Alyssa King, and Phoenix Bradshaw; his great-grandchildren Elijah and Everleigh Schilling and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Brett Kramer. According to Keith’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. Private Interment will be at a later date in the Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Waterloo, IA. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com