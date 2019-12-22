Keith Baskins

{{featured_button_text}}
(1927-2019)

HUDSON — Keith M. Baskins, 92, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

He was born Aug. 7, 1927, in Cedar Falls, son of Harold and Irma (Morgan) Baskins. He married Dorothea Wyatt on May 1, 1964, in Hudson.

Keith served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked in the offices at Rath Packing Co. in Waterloo for 35 years, retiring in 1981.

Keith was a member of the American Legion, the Masonic Lodge and the Eastern Star. Keith and Dorothea were generous supporters of Allen School of Nursing, Allen Foundation and other charities.

Survived by: his brother, Duane Baskins of Washington, Iowa; and seven nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and his wife.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the Community Church of Hudson, with burial in Hudson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the church or Allen Foundation.

Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

