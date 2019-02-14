Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 15, at Iles-Westover Chapel in Des Moines. Graveside services will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday at Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene.
Keith was born August 6, 1930, in Greene, IA, to Otto and Esther (Crosby) Menken. He married Jean Byers on September 3, 1950, in Greene. They made their home in Cedar Falls where they raised their three daughters.
Keith worked as a Customer Service Engineer for IBM for over 25 years, retiring in 1992. He collected G-Scale trains, loved woodworking and was an avid sportsman.
Keith is survived by his three daughters, Linda Kinkade of Iowa City, IA, Kim (Jeffrey) Leer of Fairbank, IA, and Sandy (Bob) Train of Nicholasville, KY; five grandchildren, Kyle Kinkade of Clive, IA, Sam (Jessica) Train of Poughkeepsie, NY, Kara (Marcus) Seaton of Iowa City, IA, Shannon (Jennifer) Train of Louisville, KY, and Sara (Sean) Raymond of Lexington, KY; and six great-grandchildren, Kalea, Grayson, Maya, and Alana Seaton, and Zoe and Ziggy Train; He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Jean Menken.
The family will receive friends from 5—7 p.m. Thursday at Iles-Westover Chapel. Contributions may be made to EveryStep Hospice. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
