Keith A. Young

Keith will be remembered for his unique sense of humor and always having a Pepsi nearby. He enjoyed James Bond marathons, watching NASCAR with his wife, or helping his family and friends with home improvement needs. He had a fascination for trains, and even hopped aboard one and rode all the way to Vinton. He shared that love with his grandkids, sitting on the floor building tracks with them. Keith always wore jeans and a T-shirt. We encourage visitors to wear jeans or casual dress.