(1949-2020)
WATERLOO – Keith A. Young, 70, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, July 20, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born September 2, 1949, in Waterloo, the son of Keith and Donna (Rose) Young. He married Theresa “Teri” Saul December 31, 1981, in Caledonia, Minn.
Keith graduated from West High School in 1967, and received his B.S. in Computer Science in 1988. He was employed by UNI for 18 years as the Manager—Systems Programming.
Survived by: his wife, Teri of Cedar Falls; two sons, Keith “Tony” (Cyndi) Young of Waterloo and Matthew Young of Waterloo; a daughter Morgan (Zack Strub) Young of Ames; four grandsons, Zander and Zach Young and Silas and Reece Strub; his father, Keith Young of Waterloo; two brothers, Don (Melinda) Young of Cedar Falls and Bob (Christine) Young of Lino Lakes, Minn.; a sister, Diane (Brian) Hunnicutt of Green Bay Wisc.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his mother, Donna Young; brother, Ken Young; a nephew, Christopher Hunnicutt, and a sister-in-law Sherri Westphal.
A private immediate family memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. A public visitation will be from 4-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Keith will be remembered for his unique sense of humor and always having a Pepsi nearby. He enjoyed James Bond marathons, watching NASCAR with his wife, or helping his family and friends with home improvement needs. He had a fascination for trains, and even hopped aboard one and rode all the way to Vinton. He shared that love with his grandkids, sitting on the floor building tracks with them. Keith always wore jeans and a T-shirt. We encourage visitors to wear jeans or casual dress.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.