Keith A. Orvis

WATERLOO – Keith A. Orvis, 58, of Waterloo, died November 14, at MercyOne.

He was born February 24, 1961, in Shreveport, La.

Keith was employed by Woodruff Construction.

Survived by: his spouse, Dawn Orvis.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

