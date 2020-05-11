Keith A. Frahm

(1957-2020)
SUMNER — Keith Alan Frahm, 63, of rural Sumner, died unexpectedly March 27 at home.
He was born Feb. 3, 1957, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner, son of Arnold and Betty (Kolpek) Frahm. He graduated from Sumner High School in 1975. Keith worked on the family farm and for various area farmers. For the last 30 years he worked at Crane Creek Dorfers for Stephanie Sexton, retiring in December 2019.
Survivors: a sister, Kathleen Frahm of Waterloo; and aunts, uncles, and many cousins.
Preceded in death by: his parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; and a brother, Larry.
Services: Due to the pandemic, there will be no services for Keith at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner at a later date.
Online condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
