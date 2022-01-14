 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kegan Bader

Kegan Bader

May 16, 1970-August 3, 2021

Born on May 16th, 1970, died on August 3rd, 2021. Preceded in death by his father William Edward. Survived by his mother Rosemary, wife Patricia, daughter Emily, step-sons Jesse and Joey, sisters: Kelly, and Kim (Scott), brothers: Kris (Sherry), Kyle (Stephanie), Kolin (Kristin), and Karson (Melannie), and many more family and friends. He will be forever deeply missed.

