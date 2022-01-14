Kegan Bader

Born on May 16th, 1970, died on August 3rd, 2021. Preceded in death by his father William Edward. Survived by his mother Rosemary, wife Patricia, daughter Emily, step-sons Jesse and Joey, sisters: Kelly, and Kim (Scott), brothers: Kris (Sherry), Kyle (Stephanie), Kolin (Kristin), and Karson (Melannie), and many more family and friends. He will be forever deeply missed.