December 26, 1939-July 28, 2021

EATON-Kay Rosann (Zuck) Collins, 81 of Eaton, passed away July 28, 2021 at Grace Pointe in Greeley, Colorado. Kay was born in Independence, Iowa to Emery and Ora Zuck on December 26, 1939. She attended Jesup Schools were she enjoyed cheerleading and being a Majorette. Kay married Ivan Collins on January 2, 1958 in Nashua, Iowa in the Little Brown Church.

Kay and Ivan moved to Colorado in 1973 where they began Mile High Sheep Company with partners Don Godby and Harold Harper. Kay enjoyed spending her time boating, bowling, watching Iowa college sports and mostly spending time with her family. Kay was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who was always there for anyone with a smile and a heart full of kindness and love. Her family was the center of her world and she was absolutely adored by anyone who met her.

Kay is survived by her daughter Kolleen Collins-Wortman and her husband Duane Wortman of Eaton, CO; her son Craig Collins and his wife Lynn Collins, also of Eaton; 3 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sister in law Virginia Zuck of Jesup, Iowa; brother in law Clark Collins and his wife Maggie of Guttenburg, Iowa; sister in law Connie Ott and her husband Les of Jesup, Iowa; sister in law Sheila Collins of Jesup, Iowa; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.