(1956-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Kay R. Miller, 64, of Waterloo and formerly of Cedar Falls, died Friday, March 13, at ManorCare Health Services.
She was born Jan. 28, 1956, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Clark and Rosemary (Byers) Miller. She married Dennis Leitz on Feb. 14, 1976, in Cedar Falls, and they later divorced. Kay attended Cedar Falls Schools and was a homemaker. She also worked in the hotel and nursing home industries.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors: a son, Neil Leitz of Waterloo; a daughter, Brandi (Dan) Nenow of Waterloo; her grandchildren, Makayla, Kya and Jayden Nenow; her life partner, Ricy Hundley of Waterloo; her mother of Cody, Wyo.; a brother, Kent Miller of Cody, Wyo.; and two sisters, Karen (Steve) Wohlwend of Bettendorf, and Karol (Boone) Vuletich of Wyoming.
Preceded in death by: her father; and a stillborn sister, Vicki Miller.
Private Inurnment: will take place in Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.