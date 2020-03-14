Kay R. Miller
0 entries

Kay R. Miller

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kay Miller

Kay R. Miller

(1956-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Kay R. Miller, 64, of Waterloo and formerly of Cedar Falls, died Friday, March 13, at ManorCare Health Services.

She was born Jan. 28, 1956, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Clark and Rosemary (Byers) Miller. She married Dennis Leitz on Feb. 14, 1976, in Cedar Falls, and they later divorced. Kay attended Cedar Falls Schools and was a homemaker. She also worked in the hotel and nursing home industries.

Survivors: a son, Neil Leitz of Waterloo; a daughter, Brandi (Dan) Nenow of Waterloo; her grandchildren, Makayla, Kya and Jayden Nenow; her life partner, Ricy Hundley of Waterloo; her mother of Cody, Wyo.; a brother, Kent Miller of Cody, Wyo.; and two sisters, Karen (Steve) Wohlwend of Bettendorf, and Karol (Boone) Vuletich of Wyoming.

Preceded in death by: her father; and a stillborn sister, Vicki Miller.

Private Inurnment: will take place in Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kay Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News