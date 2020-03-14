(1956-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Kay R. Miller, 64, of Waterloo and formerly of Cedar Falls, died Friday, March 13, at ManorCare Health Services.

She was born Jan. 28, 1956, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Clark and Rosemary (Byers) Miller. She married Dennis Leitz on Feb. 14, 1976, in Cedar Falls, and they later divorced. Kay attended Cedar Falls Schools and was a homemaker. She also worked in the hotel and nursing home industries.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors: a son, Neil Leitz of Waterloo; a daughter, Brandi (Dan) Nenow of Waterloo; her grandchildren, Makayla, Kya and Jayden Nenow; her life partner, Ricy Hundley of Waterloo; her mother of Cody, Wyo.; a brother, Kent Miller of Cody, Wyo.; and two sisters, Karen (Steve) Wohlwend of Bettendorf, and Karol (Boone) Vuletich of Wyoming.

Preceded in death by: her father; and a stillborn sister, Vicki Miller.

Private Inurnment: will take place in Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kay Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.