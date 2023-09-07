WATERLOO—Kay L. Johnston, 83, of Waterloo, died Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Oak Park Estates in Cedar Falls.

She was born October 29, 1939, in Waterloo, daughter of Leo C. and Vera Mae Dutcher Neuhalfen. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1957.

Kay married Kent Johnston in 1959 in Waterloo; they later divorced. She then married Jon A. Fischer November 16, 2010; he preceded her in death March 12, 2018.

She was a radiology tech for Dr. Sloane’s office in Waterloo for many years. She later owned and operated Flips West Side Tap in Dike, then worked various positions at Covenant Medical Center before retiring in 2009.

Kay enjoyed making cross stitch and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Kris Johnston of Waukon; a daughter, Betsy Johnston of Plainfield, CT; three grandchildren, Tiffany (Ryan) Snyder of Hudson, Luke Johnston of Hudson, and Crystal Maclure of Dayville, CT; two great-grandchildren, Reegan Snyder and Alexandria Johnston; three sisters, Sandy (Dennis) Daly of Ankeny, Marcia (Dennis) Dreesman of Cedar Falls, and Diane Sebbert of Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews.

A family directed celebration of life gathering will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Hudson Community Center, 525 Jefferson St, Hudson. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com to leave condolences. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, 319-233-3146.