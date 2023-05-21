She was born on May 26, 1943, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Donald and Inez (Eihlert) McCue. She graduated from Sumner High School in the class of 1961. She was married and later divorced. She worked as a clerk in retail. She loved nature and spending time outdoors. She never met a stranger, just a future friend. She had strong faith and adored her family and friends. She will be remembered for always having a smile on her face.