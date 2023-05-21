May 26, 1943-May 4, 2023
GRUNDY CENTER–Kay Frances Vance, 79, died Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Grundy Care Center.
She was born on May 26, 1943, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Donald and Inez (Eihlert) McCue. She graduated from Sumner High School in the class of 1961. She was married and later divorced. She worked as a clerk in retail. She loved nature and spending time outdoors. She never met a stranger, just a future friend. She had strong faith and adored her family and friends. She will be remembered for always having a smile on her face.
Kay is survived by seven children, Kim Vance of Waterloo, Donna (Tracy) Harmon of Maple Grove, MN, Heather (Charles) Haman of Holland, Timothy Vance of Mason City, Bridget Vance (Chuck Bish) of Evansdale, Shawna (Paul) Randall of Foley, AL, and Sarah (Lenny Fenton) Peverill of Mason City; two sisters, Beth (Roger) Phillips of Oelwein and Susan Jacobson of Cleveland TN; twenty one grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jim and Mike McCue; sister, Kathy Adams; brothers-in-law, Clifton Adams and Mark “Jake” Jacobson; and nephew, Sean Jacobson.
Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
