NEW HAMPTON-Kay F. Eischeid, age 80, of New Hampton, IA passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation.

A visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton with a 7:00 PM Scripture Service. Burial will take place at a later date.

Kay Frances was born August 7, 1941 in Lawler, IA, the daughter of Harry and Frances (Zipse) Ohm. She attended and graduated from Turkey Valley High School. During her high school years, Kay played basketball and softball. After completing her education, Kay worked various jobs for the Dungey family, including Dungey’s Furniture, and the A&W. Later in life, she stayed home as a homemaker. Kay was blessed with her only daughter, Tammie Rae on April 26, 1960. She was united in marriage to Henry “Hank” J. Eischeid, Jr. at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton on November 26, 1980. Kay lovingly welcomed Hank’s children, William “Bill”, Brenda, and Anthony “Tony.” Together, Kay and Hank enjoyed finding their next treasure, going on rides, visiting friends and family and eating out. Her greatest joy was caring for her granddaughter, Kaitlain and cheering her on at various events

Those left to cherish Kay’s memory are her daughter, Tammie (Greg) Gitch of New Hampton; granddaughter, Kaitlain (Nathan) Schmitt also of New Hampton; great-granddaughter, Adeline Rae; her step grandchildren, Melissa (Clay) Nieman and family and Matt Gitch and family, both of Denver, IA; her sister, Anna Marie Moorman of Plainfield, IA; sisters-in-law, Caroline Ohm of New Hampton and Doris Ohm of Rochester, MN and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Frances (Zipse) Ohm; her husband, Hank Eischeid; her siblings, Lavern Ohm, William Ohm, Donald Ohm, James Ohm, Linda Roethler, David Ohm and Patricia Ohm.