June 11, 2023
With great sadness, the family of Kay F. DeJaeger announce her passing on June 11, 2023. She was 79 years old from Waterloo, IA.
She cared deeply for her family and friends and was always there to support anyone.
She will be sadly missed by her daughters, Dawn DeJaeger (Brown) and Jamie Goings (DeJaeger). Sisters, Jacqueline Reese, Camilla Briggs (Wayne), and Bridget Daniel. Five wonderful grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Claire Reese, sister Dorothy Edeker, brother Jimmy Reese, and son-in-law Keith Brown.
Services will be held on July 13th at Queen of Peace in Waterloo, IA. Memorials can be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Pkwy, Brunswick, GA 31525
