October 24, 1942—November 19

CEDAR FALLS – Kay Avilla Bukatz-Freyberger, 78, of Parkersburg, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, November 19, at Parker Place, Parkersburg.

She was born October 24, 1942 in Waterloo, daughter of Frank and Claire Oswald DeVine. She married Phillip Irwin in 1961. They later divorced. She married Kent Bukatz in 1968. They later divorced. She married Larry Freyberger on October 15, 2016.

Kay worked for the University of Northern Iowa for over 20 years in the ticket office at the UNI-DOME. She was an avid Panther fan. Her family was her greatest joy. Kay will be most remembered for her kind, generous heart and smile that could light up a room.