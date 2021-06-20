Kay Ann Connor

Kay “Cookie” was loved by everyone who knew her. Her genuine warmth and friendly personality were her trademark and she always had a big hug ready to give. Kay also had an amazing sense of humor. She was funny and witty without even trying. Kay was a great wife and mom who devoted her life to her family. Her grandkids were the love of her life and she cherished every one of them. Thank you to Cedar Valley Hospice, especially Kayla, Michelle and Mandy for taking good care of mom this past year. She loved you all.