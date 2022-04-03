November 12, 1940-March 18, 2022

WATERLOO-Kay Ann Bovy, 81, of Waterloo passed away March 18, 2022 of natural causes at Unity Point-Allen Hospital.

She was born November 12, 1940 in Waterloo to Floyd E. and DeVota A. (Gindt) Waltemeyer. She graduated from Don Bosco High School in 1959. Later on she earned an Associates Degree in Accounting.

On May 4, 1959 she married William F. Bovy in Jesup. They later divorced. She was a Homemaker.

She was very creative and enjoyed making ceramics, jewelry and basket weaving. She enjoyed playing bingo, garage sales and had an infatuation for anything ladybugs. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was an amazing woman and surprised us with her exceptional willpower to persevere despite all her struggles in her life. She was unrelenting and steadfast in her faith. She was very tenacious in everything she did. She will be greatly missed.

Kay is survived by four children: Monica (Mark) Morgan of Cedar Falls, Dawn Bovy of Waterloo, Daniel Bovy of Waterloo and Todd (Deb) Bovy of West Union, IA. Also four granddaughters: Lindsey (Caleb) Turner, Kaitlyn (Jordan) Imoehl, Breanna Bond and Shayla Bovy. Two grandsons: Eric Morgan and Luke (Kelsey) Bovy; and six great-grandchildren. And a brother Mike Waltemeyer of Waterloo.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Kathy Canham.

Kay deeded her body to the University of Iowa for the advancement of medical science.

There will be a funeral mass and celebration of life at 10:30 am. Monday, April 25, 2022 at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Waterloo. Lunch following in lower level of church.

Memorials may be directed to the family or to St. Edwards Church.