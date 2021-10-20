September 11, 1962-October 4th, 2021

WATERLOO-Katrina Genene (Cooper) Platt graduated from this life at the age of 59, October 4th, 2021 at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA.

Katrina was born to Marvin and Frances Dolores (Thomas) Cooper on September 11, 1962 in Tuscumbia, MO. She graduated Eldon East High School in 1980, then attended Ozark Christian College in Joplin, MO where she travelled with missions groups and with Sunshine Sign Language group. She spent time in Taiwan and spoke passionately of the people she met there. Katrina then married Timothy Platt December 29, 1984 where she partnered with him in ministry for 37 years. She loved the ministry. Three children were born to their union and they chose another child while ministering in IL. Katrina and her family are currently active members of River’s Edge Christian Church in Waterloo, IA.

Katrina has worked in nursing homes, been church secretary and volunteered as camp cook on several occasions. Most recently she worked at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls. She was heavily involved in church camp and VBS and many other church activities. She loved her work for the kingdom of God.

The last few years she did Kid’s Own Worship and was heavily involved in Jesus And Me (JAM). She used to say, “Everyone wants to worship at the feet of Jesus, but who will teach the children.” This was the way she lived. She would collect bibles to give away to all the children she came across that didn’t have one.

Katrina is survived by her husband Tim Platt; her three children Sarah (Mitch) LeGassick, Matthew (Kendal) Platt, Leah (Chase) Magers, and their bonus child Jeremy Rollins; her sweetest grandbabies Elias James and Moire Kay Rose; her brother Carl (LeeAnn) Cooper; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; nieces and nephews; and countless children that she brought into her family. She was preceded in death by her mother Frances Dolores (Thomas) Hamm and her father Robert Cooper.

Memorials will be given to the family to do something for the children. There will be a visitation Friday October 22nd at 10am, followed by the funeral at 11:00 am. There will be a celebration of life after the service. It will be held at River’s Edge Christian Church at 1247 Cedar Bend St Waterloo, IA 50703.