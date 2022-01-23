Kathyrn Frances Grimm

September 1, 1949-January 19, 2022

WATERLOO-Kathy Grimm, teacher, trainer, traveler, chocolate lover, accomplished athlete, and auntie to so many, died at home unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Kathy enjoyed an insatiable sweet tooth. She never met a chocolate she didn’t love! She was a bit of a self-proclaimed car snob, taking great pride in her ride and impeccably clean garage. She thrived in biking and running—competing in the Bix7 Road Race three times was something she was particularly proud of. A car accident changed Kathy’s life and to the amazement of her friends and family, she went on to live a fiercely independent life when the odds were against her. She was a gentle spirit with a clear point of view. She began her working career as a math teacher and retired from John Deere. She was an Arboretum volunteer board member.

If you were on the receiving end of Kathy’s understated kindness—you know she gave more than she received. Anyone who knew Kathy would tell you, it was in the giving that Kathy fed her soul. Consider yourself loved by Kathy, in her own special way.

Kathy’s legacy is carried on by her brother, Dennis Grimm (Deb) of LaPorte City, nephew Donny Grimm (Josephine), Dawn Jordan, brother-in-law, Lynn Petersen, and nieces Karla (John) Bellandi and Amy (Mike) Vigars, all of Illinois. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents Dale and Norma Grimm, a sister, Karen Petersen, and a niece, Nicole Davis. Her extended family includes Marianna, Pam, and Mike & Rene Gibbons, Summer & Jared Pratt, Mariah Gibbons and a crew of young doorbell ringing nieces and nephews that delivered mail, meals, and drawings to Kathy: Kaliana & Karma Ross, Kashton Petty, and Liam & Riley Pratt.

Memorials to honor Kathy can be directed to the Greg Freshwater Memorial Scholarship Fund supporting the City of Waterloo firefighters seeking paramedic or EMT training (https://wloocf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1061).

A small private service will be held in Kathy’s honor.